US Elections 2024: Donald Trump To Appoint Robert F Kennedy Jr In Charge Of US Public Health? Here's What Is At Stake

US 2024: As the high stakes battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continues, the former US President hinted that he might put Robert F Kennedy Jr. in charge of the US public health agencies. Experts state that a lot would be at stake, if RFK Jr takes charge of health.

“Let me tell you, he's a great guy, RFK. He's gonna do pretty much what he wants as far as I'm concerned. He wants health for women, for men, for children. I happen to agree with a lot of the things he says,” said Trump, while talking to reporters on Election Day, according to Vanity Fair.

Donald Trump' s comments come days after Kennedy said during a livestream that Trump had pledged to give him“control” of multiple federal health agencies. Robert F Kennedy Jr, who had earlier decided to contest as an independent candidate, joined Trump in August 2024.

What if RFK Jr takes charge of US Public Health?

While Donald Trump may think that Robert F Kennedy Jr is a“great guy”, who wants“health for women, children”, experts believe otherwise. RFK Jr being in charge of public health agencies could potentially lead to severe consequences for patients, drugmakers and the US's public health overall.

“I think it would be a world turned upside down,” Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Kennedy has even suggested that chemicals in the environment can make children gay and trans, and also claimed that HIV does not cause AIDS.“COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese,” Kennedy said last year, according to Vanity Fair.