N Korea-Russia In Suspected Missile Tech For Troops Quid Pro Quo

(MENAFN- Asia Times) North Korean training in Russia for deployment to Ukraine are sparking alarms over missile tech transfers that could supercharge Pyongyang's missile arsenal and escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Defense One reported that South Korea's Defense Kim Yong-Hyun warned that North Korea might seek advanced missile from Russia in exchange for troop deployment.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has confirmed that around 10,000 North Korean are in Russia, where they are“drawing equipment and conducting some training.”

He said they might be sent to Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine has held territory since a surprise invasion in August.

The Russia-North Korea military exchange comes amid Pyongyang's ongoing efforts to enhance its nuclear and missile capabilities in the face of international sanctions. The Defense One report suggests that Russia's potential assistance could significantly improve North Korea's missile targeting and reliability.

Defense One says the US and South Korea have responded by advancing new cooperation agreements to bolster regional security, including technology transfers and joint military exercises that build on a trilateral security framework with Japan aimed at countering North Korea's growing threat.

As stated in the report, Austin emphasized the existential threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs to the Indo-Pacific region.

In a February 2022 article in the peer-reviewed International Security journal, Jaganath Sankaran and Steve Fetter highlight critical limitations in the reliability and targeting accuracy of North Korean missiles, emphasizing the challenges the US faces in intercepting such threats.

Sankaran and Fetter mention that North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), like the Hwasong-15, though capable of reaching the US, exhibit significant vulnerabilities due to their liquid-fueled technology, which results in longer boost phases.