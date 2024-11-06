Republicans Take Control Of US Senate

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that Donald Trump's party members have secured the“minimum number of seats” needed to control the U.S. Senate.

According to the Associated Press, the latest vote count shows that representatives have gained 51 seats in the Senate, while representatives hold 49 seats.

The U.S. Senate has a total of 100 seats, and a Republican majority in this chamber means decisive control over the Senate.

As of now, the ongoing count in the U.S. presidential election also shows Donald leading his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

According to the latest statistics from the vote count, Trump has obtained 230 electoral votes, while Harris has received 205 electoral votes, leaving Trump close to the minimum required for victory.

The minimum required to win this election is 270 electoral votes, and the outcome now hinges on the results in key swing states.

The Republican majority in the Senate, combined with Trump's lead, could lead to a significant shift in U.S. policy and governance.

With Republicans potentially securing both the Senate majority and the presidency, the political landscape of the U.S. could shift towards conservative policies, affecting both domestic and international agendas.

The final outcome of the election, especially in the swing states, remains critical. If Trump secures the presidency alongside a Republican Senate, it would mark a pivotal moment in American politics, with widespread implications.

