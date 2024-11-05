Terrorist Killed In North Kashmir Encounter
11/5/2024 7:09:02 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified terrorist was killed in a gunfight that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kaitson area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday.
An official said that an exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in Kaitson woods of Bandipora.
In the ensuing operation, an unidentified terrorist was killed, while another is trapped, he said, adding that the operation is going on.
“Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Kaitsan forest, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued,” Chinar Corps – Indian Army wrote on X.
Operation is in progress, it reads.
Earlier on November 01, a brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces at Panar forest area; however, they managed to flee the scene, which led to a massive combing operation in the woods by joint forces, including Army, CRPF and the special wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
“A suspicious movement was detected in the general area of Panar, which was challenged, resulting in indiscriminate fire from suspected terrorists who then fled into the nearby jungle,” officials had said.
