The Storm Known As Rafael Hit Panama Tuesday November 5

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Center for Water in the Humid Tropics for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cathalac) reported that tropical storm Rafael is generating a continuous flow of moisture towards the Pacific side of Panama. However, due to its more northern position, the areas of territorial impact are concentrated mainly in the western Pacific and southern Veraguas. For today, Tuesday, November 5, rainfall is expected to decrease considerably in the Azuero Peninsula, Coclé, Colón, metro-east Panama and Darién, with better conditions during the afternoon in these areas. However, areas with a higher risk of flooding, such as the province of Chiriquí (especially coastal areas), the south of the Ngäbe Buglé region and the south of Veraguas (Las Palmas, Soná and Santiago, with a lower risk in Mariato), will remain under surveillance, Cathalac said.

In these risk areas, intermittent rain is expected to begin this morning and continue into the evening. During the afternoon, no rain is expected in central provinces, Colon, metro-east Panama and Darien, according to the forecast maps. At night, heavy rains will be concentrated in the lower parts of Chiriqui, while the rest of the country will remain rain-free. Residents in high-risk areas are advised to remain alert and follow civil protection instructions. The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) extended the red alert last night to the provinces of Colón and Coclé, as well as the Ngäbe-Buglé region. Meanwhile, festivities for today were suspended