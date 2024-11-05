Delhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' Air Quality Crosses 400 In THESE Areas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi AQI: The air quality in the national capital, Delhi, continues to be a concern as it remains in the 'very poor' category. According to data from SAFAR-India, the Air Quality (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 360 at 6 am today, November 6.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several areas in Delhi recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.



Mundka's AQI was measured at 418, NSIT Dwarka at 449, and Wazirpur at 421. Yesterday, on November 5, air pollution levels reached the "severe" category at eight stations across the city: Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Mundka, New Moti Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar.

Returning to the current AQI levels in other parts of the national capital, Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 398, and Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 397, both falling under the 'very poor' category.



Other areas with 'very poor' air quality include Alipur (AQI 372), Burari Crossing (AQI 370), Nehru Nagar (AQI 381), New Moti Bagh (AQI 382), Patparganj (AQI 383), Punjabi Bagh (AQI 389), RK Puram (AQI 373), Rohini (AQI 393), Sonia Vihar (AQI 382), and Vivek Vihar (AQI 383).

In other regions, air quality was also concerning, with Dwarka Sector 8 recording an AQI of 356, Chandni Chowk at 312, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range at 369, IGI Airport at 349, and Narela at 378.

According to CPCB data, the overall AQI in Mumbai and Pune was recorded in moderate category at 141 and 129, respectively.



Other cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Hyderabad recorded AQI 121, 125, and 113, respectively.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.