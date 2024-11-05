Nushrratt Shares Her Post Diwali Status: Cold, Fever, Body Ache And An Eye Infection

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a update post celebrating Diwali and said that she is unwell as she has fever, body ache and“some unforeseen eye infection.”

Nushraatt took to Instagram, where she shared a car selfie. In the image, she is seen sitting in the backseat of the car wearing a black outfit and sunglasses.

The actress revealed that despite her being ill she“dragged” herself for a meeting.

The caption read:“Post Diwali Status: Cold, fever, cough, body ache Anddd.. Some unforeseen Eye infection! Still somehow dragging myself to a meeting!”

Earlier last week, the actress had shared that she visited the Kerdarnath and Badrinath temple for the first time. She shared a handful of pictures from her“darshan” and said that she feels“blessed.”

For the caption, she wrote:“Blessed! My first Kedarnath & Badrinath Darshan #Godsplan.”

Talking about Nushrratt, the actress made her acting debut with the 2002 television show 'Kittie Party'. She got her break in Bollywood in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa'. She has been a part of movies like 'Kal Kissne Dekha', 'Taj Mahal', 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

Nushrratt then appeared in romantic comedy buddy film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita.

She has featured in 'Akaash Vani', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Chhorii', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu', 'Selfiee', 'Chatrapathi'. The 39-year-old was last seen in action thriller 'Akelli' directed by Pranay Meshram.

She next has Vishal Furia's horror-thriller film 'Chhorii 2' in the pipeline. The film begins from where the first installement, which released in 2021, had concluded. Actress Soha Ali Khan has joined the cast of the horror sequel.

“Chhorii” was a remake of the Marathi-language 2017 film“Lapachhapi”. It also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal.