Education Ministry Declares Nov 6 And 7 Holidays
Date
11/5/2024 7:20:45 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The official holidays announced by Amiri Diwan also include employees and students of public and private schools, according to social media post by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).
