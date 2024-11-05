عربي


Education Ministry Declares Nov 6 And 7 Holidays

11/5/2024 7:20:45 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The official holidays announced by Amiri Diwan also include employees and students of public and private schools, according to social media post by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).

  • Amiri Diwan announces official holidays after historic referendum

The Peninsula

