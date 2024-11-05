November 6 And 7 Official Holidays
11/5/2024 11:00:52 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Diwan has announced that in celebration of the national unity demonstrated in Qatar, represented by the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of Qatar, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 6 and 7, 2024, will be official holidays. Employees are set to resume work on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.
The Qatar Central bank Tuesday announced that Wednesday and Thursday will be holidays for employees of financial institutions also. These institutions will re-open on Sunday, 10th of November.
According to an official statement, the official holidays are also applicable to students and staff of public and private schools.
