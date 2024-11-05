November 6 And 7 Official Holidays

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Diwan has announced that in celebration of the national unity demonstrated in Qatar, represented by the general on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent of Qatar, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 6 and 7, 2024, will be official holidays. Employees are set to resume work on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

The Qatar Central Tuesday announced that Wednesday and Thursday will be holidays for employees of institutions also. These institutions will re-open on Sunday, 10th of November.

According to an official statement, the official holidays are also applicable to students and staff of public and private schools.

