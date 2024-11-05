Referendum Results Adopted

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Committee, led by HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, of Interior, announced Tuesday the official adoption of the results of the 2024 referendum on the proposed constitutional amendments to the country's permanent constitution.

These results were submitted by the Executive Committee following the completion of vote counting and tallying through paper ballots, electronic voting, and the Metrash2 application. The committee expresses its sincere gratitude to Qatar's wise leadership and the honourable Qatari people for the success of this national milestone, exemplifying unity and cohesion across all segments of Qatari society.

MENAFN05112024000067011011ID1108855041