Qataris Showcased Solidarity And Love Of The Country Sowed By Earlier Generations: Amir

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that Qataris celebrated Tuesday the fruits of what the forefathers planted in terms of unity, solidarity and love for the country, by participating in the general on the draft constitutional amendments to the countrys permanent constitution.

His Highness the Amir said in a post on his official X account that Qataris celebrated with the fruits of the labors of the forefathers, showing solidarity and love for the country and showcasing the values of unity and justice, stressing that those values will be protected and preserved.

