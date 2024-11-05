Qataris Showcased Solidarity And Love Of The Country Sowed By Earlier Generations: Amir
Date
11/5/2024 11:00:52 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that Qataris celebrated Tuesday the fruits of what the forefathers planted in terms of unity, solidarity and love for the country, by participating in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the countrys permanent constitution.
His Highness the Amir said in a post on his official X account that Qataris celebrated with the fruits of the labors of the forefathers, showing solidarity and love for the country and showcasing the values of unity and justice, stressing that those values will be protected and preserved.
MENAFN05112024000067011011ID1108855038
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.