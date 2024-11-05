Amman Hosts Jordan-Philippines Consultations On Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Tuesday held consultations with the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, led by Secretary General Majed Qatarneh and Philippine Deputy Foreign Theresa Lazaro.

The talks, held in Amman, focused on boosting bilateral relations and exploring potential cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, health, tourism, and education, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two sides also addressed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, reiterating their commitment to enhancing cooperation.

The discussions covered pressing regional developments, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon and the escalation in the West Bank.

Diplomats also stressed the importance of continued humanitarian assistance to Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring the need to protect civilians in war-affected areas.