ARIU Welcomes Delegates To Eurochrie 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Rayyan International University College (ARIU) on Tuesday announced the grand opening of the EuroCHRIE 2024 Conference, being held for the first time in Qatar.

The event has brought together over 150 delegates from more than 35 countries, serving as a premier for educators, researchers, and leaders to exchange insights and build connections within the hospitality and sectors.

HE Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani welcomed delegates to Qatar, underscoring the nation's dedication to fostering global knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Mona El Helbawi, general manager of Al Rayyan Investment in Education and Sports (ARIES) Group, under whose umbrella ARIU operates, said:“As an organisation dedicated to culture, education, leisure, and sports, we are committed to fostering global connections that empower academic and industry leaders to navigate the challenges and opportunities of our evolving world.”

The conference theme, 'Hospitality and Tourism in a New Era: Building Bridges and Overcoming Challenges', reflects the evolving nature of the industry, emphasising the importance of connecting past traditions with future innovations.

The event takes place in locations across Doha, including the Qatar National Museum, ARIU's modern campus, the Raffles Hotel, and the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum.

Prof Ivan Ninov, executive dean of ARIU and EuroCHRIE 2024 Conference chair, said Qatar, with its unique blend of authenticity and modernity, serves as the perfect backdrop for fostering dialogue and shaping the future of hospitality and tourism education.

Prof Florian Aubke, president of EuroCHRIE, said the gathering presents a unique opportunity to exchange insights and innovations that will shape the future of hospitality and tourism education.

