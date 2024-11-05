Israeli Occupation Starves Gaza Civilians: Palestinian Officials

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Palestinian of in Gaza said that the Israeli committed three massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 17 deaths and 86 injuries in the past 24 hours.





The ministry said that several were still under the rubble and on the roads as ambulances and civil defence crews could not reach them. The ministry reported that the toll from the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing since 7 October 2023, has risen to 43,391 deaths and 102,347 injuries.





Meanwhile, the office said that the occupation army used the“weapon of starvation” in the northern Gaza Strip, after deliberately starving nearly 400,000 people, including more than 100,000 children, and depriving them of food, water, medicine, and baby formula.





It pointed out that“the northern Gaza Strip governorate is a disaster governorate in every sense of the word.” Despite the violent Israeli bombardment and the tragic situation, the resistance is still steadfast and is talking about carrying out operations against the occupation, taking advantage of the remnants of Israeli bombs and missiles.





On the Lebanese front, the Israeli occupation army continued its aggression for the 42nd consecutive day, while the death toll and the number of wounded since the beginning of the Israeli aggression exceeded three thousand dead and 13,492 wounded, according to the latest figures from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.





This comes as the Lebanese Hezbollah continues to confront the attempts of the occupation army to penetrate the towns of southern Lebanon, in addition to targeting its bases and deployment sites and bombing settlements in the north of occupied Palestine and its depth.





In a related context, the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the joint Arab-Islamic summit that will be held on 11 November in Riyadh.





On the diplomatic front, European Union Ambassador Sandra de Waal stressed, after meeting with Mikati at the Grand Serail in Beirut, the need for an immediate ceasefire, while Lebanese media reported that US Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to arrive in the region next week.