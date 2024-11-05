Over 100 Western Prominent Figures Urge To Protect Ukraine From Munich Conspiracy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In an open letter, more than a hundred acclaimed figures from Western democracies urged not to strike a deal with Russia that would go against Ukraine's interests.

The open letter has already been signed by over a hundred politicians, scholars, military, journalists, and other public figures.

As the authors of the letter note, if Donald wins the U.S. elections, his administration will try to impose an agreement with Moscow, which would harm the interests of Ukraine and endanger European security. In the event that Kamala Harris becomes president, the policy of stagnation and red lines will continue, due to which Ukraine has not yet received enough opportunities to win the war.

It is noted that the fatalism of key European governments who refuse to believe Ukraine can win, and are tempted to commit – at best – only to the bolstering of NATO defense in response to a Ukrainian defeat, could become decisive within the alliance, while damaging its credibility

In each of the cases, analogies with the Munich Agreement of 1938 are obvious, the letter emphasizes.

"It would be a false 'peace' achieved through European acquiescence in the dismembering of a sovereign state, and would leave that state unable to defend itself against future aggression, while buying an unacceptably small amount of time for our own rearmament. It would be likely to lead to a wider and even more destructive war,” the appeal says.

The signatories emphasize that there is a third way that will help Ukraine endure and prevail in the war with the Russian Federation.

"The route to Ukrainian victory still exists. This is well understood in defense ministries across European NATO states," the signatories of the document are convinced.

“Using new military technology we can quickly leverage Europe's industrial capacity to build the capabilities Ukraine needs to disable Russia's war machine. For example, building a massed precision strike force for Ukraine, with no external restrictions on its targeting, is within our grasp. To realise this goal, we must, however, strategically focus our support around a clear theory of victory.

It is about the principle of "those who want to act, can", emphasize the authors of the open appeal. The means to victory do not require sign-off at the level of the 32-country NATO alliance but can be provided by a coalition of willing powers, including all those committed to Ukraine's recovery of its currently occupied territory and then to providing Kyiv with real security guarantees, according to the appeal.

The inevitability of the victory of the Russian Federation is a myth. Moscow will not be able to maintain its war effort at the current level after 2025. The signatories remind that Russia loses 260 units of heavy-caliber guns (artillery and tanks) per month, while being able to produce only 20. In addition, Russia loses an average of 144 IFVs per month, while producing only 17. Russia may exhaust its stockpiles of these weapons, as well as many others, as early as in the second half of 2025, note the authors of the letter.

As reported, during the NATO summit, Allied leaders signed the Ukraine Compact, a document containing commitments to support Ukraine. It unites countries that have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine into a single, coordinated and comprehensive architecture to support Kyiv.

The Munich Agreement of 1938 is an international treaty on the accession of part of Czechoslovakia to Germany, signed at the Munich Conference on September 29–30, 1938. It was concluded between Germany, Italy, the UK, and France in the absence of representatives from Czechoslovakia (despite the fact that the theme of the conference was Czechoslovakia's sovereign territory).