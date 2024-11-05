Defense Chief Umerov Meets With Senior NATO Representative To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov held talks with Senior Representative to Ukraine Patrick Turner.

That's according to the Minister's post, Ukrinform reports.

The parties“discussed the progress in implementing the agreements reached following the NATO Summit in Washington, particularly the issues of air defense supply, as well as the implementation of the JATEC and NSATU projects”, the report reads.

Umerov also briefed the Senior NATO Representative on the key priorities of the Ministry of Defense, emphasizing that it works in coordination with other ministries“as a united team, bringing our country closer to NATO membership”.

Patrick Turner noted significant progress in reforming the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stating that the Ukrainian Army has undergone major changes, which are evident.

Umerov briefed Turner on the involvement of North Korean troops in the ongoing escalation of aggression against Ukraine.

“I also suggested holding the next meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the defense ministers' level in Kyiv,” the minister wrote.

“We continue our dialogue with NATO, synchronizing joint plans for the end of this year and for 2025. (...) We will continue to strengthen our cooperation to achieve our vital goal-Ukraine's membership in NATO,” concluded Rustem Umerov.

