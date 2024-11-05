Zionist PM Fires Defence Minister Amid Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 6 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israeli regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced yesterday that, he has dismissed Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, citing their differences over security matters.

In a termination letter made public by Netanyahu's office, the prime informed Gallant that his term would end within 48 hours.

In a statement, Netanyahu said,“Over the past few months, the trust between the Defence Minister and me has eroded. Significant differences emerged regarding the management of the (military) campaign, accompanied by statements and actions that contradicted regime and cabinet decisions.”

Netanyahu added that, this crisis“does not allow for the proper continuation of managing the (military) campaign.”

Israel Katz, Netanyahu's close associate and the regime's current foreign minister, will replace Gallant. The decision was met with widespread criticism, due to Katz's limited senior military experience.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, released a statement saying, the move is part of Netanyahu's efforts to thwart a potential hostage deal. The group noted that, Gallant had supported a hostage-for-ceasefire exchange, emphasising that Israel has met its objectives in Gaza, while Netanyahu continues to call for the conflict's continuation until“total victory” over Hamas.

The current dispute between Netanyahu and Gallant centres on the conscription of ultra-Orthodox men, into the Zionist Defence Forces.

Traditionally, this group has been exempt from mandatory military service, a status quo staunchly defended by ultra-Orthodox parties, which are key partners of Netanyahu's far-right coalition. In contrast, Gallant advocates for their enlistment, citing a pressing need for additional manpower, amid ongoing conflicts. Earlier yesterday, Gallant authorised the drafting of 7,000 ultra-Orthodox men into the Defence Forces.– NNN-MA'AN