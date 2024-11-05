(MENAFN- Pressat) For Immediate Release

Laura I. Art Presents: I Am An Arktivist – A Transformative Fusion of Art and Environmental Activism

Barking, London – On 30th November 2024, Laura I. Art Gallery is thrilled to host I Am An Arktivist, a one-of-a-kind event merging art and environmental activism to inspire lasting change. Set to take place from 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm at the Barking Centre, this impactful day invites the community to engage in creative action, sustainability, and dialogue on pressing environmental issues.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of esteemed guests and leaders dedicated to environmental advocacy, including Mayor Moin Quadri, Deputy Leader Saima Ashraf, and Kashif Haroon, Cabinet Member for Public Realm & Climate Change, each sharing valuable insights into Barking and Dagenham's ambitious vision for a greener future.

Featured Speakers & Highlights

I Am An Arktivist brings together experts across sustainability, recycling, conservation, and green urban planning:



Neil Pearce, Head of Sustainability, Net Zero & Parks Commissioning, will discuss key green initiatives transforming the borough.

Dilip Baishya and Sushant Bali will lead discussions on waste reduction, recycling innovations, and introduce a Zero Waste Living stall along with insights into 'Buy Nothing New Month' and an engaging five-minute clip from The Story of Stuff.

Will Oliver from Thames21 will present on local river and green space conservation. Matt Scott from Thames Life will introduce the principles of permaculture and discuss local food forest projects.

Joining Organizations

Our event will host inspiring organizations at the forefront of environmental activism and sustainable living, including:



Roding Rubbish: Showcasing impactful, community-led environmental initiatives.

Vegan Society: Offering insights into the environmental benefits of plant-based choices and sustainable living.

Keep Britain Tidy: Advocating for clean, green public spaces. Flow Happy CIC: Engaging attendees with resources on well-being through environmental sustainability.

Event Highlights

The Ark Exhibition – Curated by the talented Laimilija Zilyte and supported by The Legacy Assets Group and Cultural Partnership Group, this environmental art exhibit tackles critical issues like climate change, pollution, and sustainability, showcasing the powerful role art plays in driving environmental change.

Meet Noah the Mascot – Our beloved mascot, Noah, will be present to engage with guests of all ages, representing Laura I. Art Gallery's commitment to sustainability and community action.

Interactive Workshops – Join hands-on, eco-friendly workshops, from upcycled art projects to creating personal pledges for environmental stewardship. These activities encourage community members to explore sustainable practices and contribute to a greener future.

Live Performance - Singer and songwriter Rebecca Daly will be bringing a melody of acoustic songs that speaks to the importance of climate change and Earth's beauty.

Laura I. Art Gallery invites everyone-artists, environmentalists, families, and all who care about the planet-to join I Am An Arktivist. Together, we'll celebrate art's ability to inspire and drive change, making Barking and Dagenham a shining example of community-driven environmental action.

Event Details:

Date: 30th November 2024

Time: 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Location: Barking Learning Centre, Conference Room