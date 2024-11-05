The Inner Circle Acknowledges, George W. Mccarthy As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, George

W. McCarthy is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions as A Visionary Leader in and Land Policy.

George W, McCarthy

George W. McCarthy, renowned for his exceptional leadership and expertise in housing and land policy, continues to make strides in shaping the future of urban development. Serving as the president and chief executive officer of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy in Cambridge, Massachusetts, since 2014, Dr. McCarthy has led the institute through a period of unprecedented growth and global impact.

With a career spanning 39 years in the industry, Dr. McCarthy's leadership has been instrumental in expanding the Lincoln Institute's workforce from 38 to over 160 employees and more than tripling its budget. Under his guidance, the institute has forged global partnerships with major organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), further solidifying its influence in the realm of housing and land policy.

Dr. McCarthy's academic background serves as the foundation of his illustrious career, with a Doctor of Philosophy in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Master of Arts in economics from Duke University, and a Bachelor of Arts in economics and mathematics from the University of Montana.

Throughout his tenure, Dr. McCarthy has been actively involved in various professional associations, including the National Association of Counties, the National League of Cities, and the International Association of Assessing Officers, among others. His dedication to advancing housing and land policy has been recognized through numerous career accomplishments, including the introduction of new centers and capabilities to the Lincoln Institute and facilitating its ability to confer undergraduate and graduate degrees through a merger with

Claremont Lincoln University.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. McCarthy is supported by his loving wife, Florence "Tootie" Larios, as he continues to envision a future of growth and success for the Lincoln Institute and the field of housing and land policy.

