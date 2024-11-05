Qatar Takes Part In 2024 World Travel Market In UK

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar (QT), took part in the 2024 World Market, which kicked off on Tuesday in London, UK, and will continue until November 7, 2024, with broader international participation.

During its participation in this market, QT discussed the latest developments in the tourism sector in the State of Qatar, and is leading a delegation of 33 partners from the tourism sector, alongside 4 partnering institutions to this event.

The two-storey pavilion of Visit Qatar is prominently featured at the market, positioning itself as the marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism (QT). It showcases a collection of the most luxurious hotels and a host of firms specializing in tourism destination management, alongside leading institutions in the hospitality sector.

Additionally, Qatar Airways, Discover Qatar, Katara Hospitality, and Qatar Calendar are participating in supporting the pavilion and promoting the State of Qatar's prominence at this extraordinary global event. The pavilion offers a cutting-edge experience for visitors in a spacious 609-square-meter area, blending modernity with cultural authenticity through cultural workshops.

The pavilion also showcases Qatar Calendar's coffee shop, where visitors can enjoy the distinctive flavor of premium Qatari dates. A special section is dedicated to the Meryal Waterpark, which features the longest water slide in the world. The pavilion is also designed to provide a digital interactive experience to hold the visitors spellbound, in addition to enhancing the appeal of Qatar as an outstanding tourism hub.

Through its participation in the most prominent global expos, Qatar Tourism (QT) aims to strengthen its commitment to enhancing Qatar's preeminent standing on the world stage and providing opportunities for communication between tourism leaders and providers, enabling them to explore state-of-the-art destinations in this field.