National Conference Aiming To Expand Food Access Coming To Dallas In 2025

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over 2,000 key stakeholders and professionals from the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and SUN Meals (Summer Food Service Program) community will convene for a week of nutrition education and professional skills development at the 39th annual National Child Nutrition (NCNC) in Dallas, Texas, from April 14-18, 2025.Attendees from sponsoring organizations, state and agencies, early childhood education and child care centers, Head Start centers, family child care homes, adult care centers, tribal organizations, food banks, schools and school districts, anti-hunger and partner organizations, emergency shelters, and more will share a space to network, learn, and inspire one another in furthering the mission to expand food access.With over 190 hours of training and 180 presenters, NCNC 2025 will provide a robust array of programming and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect programming that will update them about the latest research in child nutrition, guide them in optimizing their organizations' operations, and inspire them to spread the word about how the CACFP and SUN Meals are nourishing millions of children and adults each day.One NCNC 2024 attendee said,“As someone new to my role and using CACFP, this conference was more beneficial than I had originally expected it to be. The amount of workshop options was stellar and many included action steps to take back.”Another attendee from NCNC 2024 added,“This was my first CACFP conference and I learned a lot, enjoyed myself, and went back with more knowledge, resources, and ways to make my center better for our children and staff.”In addition, two individuals were selected to attend the conference through a sweepstakes opportunity - one onsite and one virtually - furthering NCA's mission to provide training opportunities."There is nothing in this world that can hurt you as much as your thoughts; there is nothing in this world that can heal you as much as your thoughts - your thoughts hold more power than you realize. This gives me the opportunity to help others in the community, and I hope that I can help others with the work we do," said Michelle Ballesteros, a 2025 sweepstakes winner and Food Program Specialist at North Coast Opportunities, Inc.The conference website has a full list of educational sessions offered, a schedule of events, and directory of speakers and exhibitors. Child nutrition professionals can secure a spot at the lowest rates by registering by December 5, 2024.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors administering the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and, in particular, to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.

