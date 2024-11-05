Arctic Blue Provides Clean, Kid-Friendly Fish Oil In Multiple Formats

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From Gummies to Liquids, the Dutch Brand's Pure Fish Oil Provides Maximum Nutrients, Pleasant Experiences, and No Fishy Burps

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish oil is widely recognized as an important supplement that contributes to a healthy diet. However, many products on the taste terrible. This is often due to high oxidation values, which lead to unpleasant aftertastes. Arctic Blue fish oils and gummies offer clean, smooth, delectable supplements that are ideal for the whole family.

"Fish oil is an important source of nutrients, especially Omega-3s," Arctic Blue founder Ludo Van de Wiel explained. "However, just because it's good for you doesn't mean it's easy to consume on a regular basis. Many oils become too oxidized before consumption, leading to a fishy taste and unpleasant burps and indigestion. Our oils are sustainably sourced and bottled to maintain low oxidation values. This makes them soft, silky, and tasty, which is why they are ideal for the whole family."

Van de Wiel explained that the smooth taste makes it possible to provide the oil in multiple formats with added flavors depending on each member of the family. "Some prefer capsules," he said, "while others want gummies. We offer both."

The company has created multiple products that specifically target younger consumers, too. Its MSC Liquid Fish Oil with Vitamin D for Kids comes in a delightful orange flavor, offers premium Omega-3 support, and is rich in DHA and EPA. For children who struggle to ingest a liquid directly, the brand also has its MSC Omega 3 Fish Oil Kids Gummies , which are similarly fortified with Vitamin D and brimming with DHA, EPA, and Omega-3 fatty acids.

Arctic Blue's products are known for their purity, palatability, and family-friendly nature. From format to taste to nutritional value, they provide key nutrients in sustainable formats that maintain health for all ages.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue .

