Iran's Foreign Minister Visits Pakistan To Discuss Middle East And Bilateral Ties

Abbas Araghchi was received by Pakistani officials just after midnight when his plane landed at an airport near Islamabad. He will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials at the Foreign on Tuesday.

The visit comes as Iran is in an escalating standoff with Israel. Iranian officials are increasingly threatening to launch yet another strike against Israel after its Oct. 26 attack on the Islamic Republic that targeted military bases and other locations and killed at least five people.

Pakistan denounced Israel's strikes at the time.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the visit also provides an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and Iran on a wide range of areas including trade, energy and security.” Iran has sought for years to revive a long-stalled multi-billion gas pipeline project launched in 2013 to supply Iranian natural gas to energy-starved Pakistan. The project opposed by Washington as a violation of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program has been on hold since 2014. (AP)

