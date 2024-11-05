Oils & Fats Global Industry Guide 2024: A $149.9 Billion Market In 2023 - Market Share, Value And Volume 2018-2023, And Forecasts To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oils & Fats Global Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The performance of the is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.9% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $229.38 billion by the end of 2028.

Global Oils & Fats industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The oils & fats market consist of the retail sale of edible oils and solid fats. The oils segment consists of cooking sprays, corn oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, vegetable oil, and other edible oils. The solid fats segment consists of compound cooking fats (CCF), ghee, lard, shortening, and other solid fats. The market is valued according to the retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions have been made using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

The global Oils & Fats market had total revenues of $149.90 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2018 and 2023. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 49.68 billion kilograms in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Oils & Fats

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

