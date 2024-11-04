Open RAN Market Developments Report 2024: Strategies Of Emerging Sis, Including NTT OREX SAI, Rakuten Symphony, And Mavenir
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Global Open RAN market and Emerging SI Vendors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of global Open RAN market development and explores the deployment strategies of emerging SIs, including NTT OREX SAI, Rakuten Symphony, and Mavenir.
Open radio Access Network (Open RAN) represents the next-generation architecture within the RAN market, primarily driven by Telecom operators' pursuit of independence from traditional equipment vendors and the increasing trend toward network infrastructure decoupling. At its core, Open RAN aims to establish an interoperable framework for network equipment.
A significant challenge, however, is the telecom operators' growing dependence on system integrators (SIs) to manage the heightened complexity resulting from RAN technology decoupling. Additionally, vendor strategies remain fragmented, and the ecosystems being developed lack full interoperability. Substantial challenges must still be addressed to realize the vision of true openness in Open RAN.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Development of the Open RAN Market
1.1 RAN Technologies are Evolving Towards Openness, Virtualization, And Decoupling
1.2 Emerging SI Players as Critical Enablers for Telecom Operators in Open Architectures
1.3 U.S. and Asian Telecom Operators Scale Open RAN Deployments
2. Deployment Strategies of Emerging SI Vendors
2.1 NTT OREX SAI Leverages Simplified Deployment Strategy to Strengthen SI Role
2.1.1 Customized Solutions Demonstrate Ecosystem Integration in Open Architecture
2.2 Rakuten Symphony Utilizes Software Platform to Dominate SI Role
2.2.1 Semi-Open, Multi-Vendor Single Solution
2.3 Mavenir Expands from Software to Hardware to Compete as an SI
2.3.1 Flexible Solutions Offering Both Proprietary and Ecosystem Options
2.4 Varying Degrees of Openness and Commercialization Among Top Three Emerging SIs
3. The Analyst's Perspective
Appendix
List of Companies
List of Tables
Table 1: Comparative Analysis of the Top Three Emerging SIs
List of Figures
Figure 1 RAN Architecture Evolution
Figure 2: Open RAN Architecture Composition Diagram
Figure 3: Investment Status of Major Global Telecom Operators
Figure 4: NTT OREX SAI's Self-Built Supplier Ecosystem
Figure 5: Four Custom Solutions of NTT OREX's Supplier Ecosystem
Figure 6: Rakuten Symphony Products and Self-Built Supplier Ecosystem
Figure 7: Mavenir Products and Self-Built Supplier Ecosystem
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
1&1 AccelerComm Advantech Airspan Alpha Altiostar AMD Arm ASUS AT&T AWS Azcom Technology Benetel CableFree Capgemini CIQ Comba Telecom Dell Dengyo Technology Deutsche Telekom Dish Wireless DKK Druid Ericsson Foxconn FRTek Fujitsu Google HPE HTC InnoEye Technologies Intel Jabil JMA Kontron KT Lenovo Lions LiteOn Marvell Mavenir Microelectronics Technology Microsoft MiTAC NEC Nokia NOW Telecom NTT DoCoMo Nvidia OREX Parallel Wireless Pegatron PROSE Technologies QCT Qualcomm Qucell Networks Radisys Rakuten Rakuten Symphony RedHat Samsung Sercomm Silicom SingTel Smart Philippines SOLiD Sunwave Supermicro SUSE Verizon Vmware Vodafone Wiwynn WNC Zillink
CONTACT:
