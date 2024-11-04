Ministry Of Municipality Concludes Regional Training On Food Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Represented by the Agricultural Research Department, the Ministry of Municipality recently concluded a regional training course on methodologies and mechanisms for biotic stress examination, bioinformatics and genetic improvement of to achieve food security.

The Ministry organised the training course in cooperation with the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, with the participation of 30 trainees from the State of Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The training focused on providing participants with practical skills in using modern technologies to analyze agricultural data and develop crops to meet climate challenges, and to learn about the latest programs and technologies used globally in this field.

Director of the Agricultural Research Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Hamad Saket Al Shammari, said that organising this training course is an important step towards enhancing food security in the region, indicating that the course brought together a group of researchers and specialists from eight Arab countries.

Al Shammari stressed Qatar's keenness to continue its role in supporting scientific research and developing the agricultural sector in the region.

For their part, participants expressed their satisfaction with the excellent level of the course and the knowledge and experience they gained, commending the level of organization and high-level facilities provided by the State of Qatar.

This training course comes within the framework of the regional technical cooperation project to develop climate-smart crops, and reflects the country's commitment to supporting efforts to achieve food security in the Arab region.

The course resulted in several important recommendations, including the need to intensify regional cooperation in the field of agricultural research, organize specialized courses in agricultural data analysis, and exchange expertise between Arab countries in the field of developing crops that are resistant to harsh climatic conditions.