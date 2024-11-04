Zionist Airstrike On Gaza Murdered Nine More Palestinians, Including Children Death Toll: 43,341

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 4 (NNN-WAFA) – Nine Palestinians, including four children, were murdered in an Israeli airstrike, on the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said, yesterday.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that, an Israeli Zionist drone targeted a gathering of Palestinians in the Nasser area, east of Khan Younis city.

Paramedics reported that, medical workers retrieved the bodies of the victims, and transferred several others with varying injuries to hospitals.

The Zionist Defence Forces said in a statement that, their are continuing operational activities in central and southern Gaza, locating“weaponry and eliminating militant cells.”

Also yesterday, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Palestine's minister of state for foreign affairs and expatriates, received a European Parliamentary delegation, at the ministry's headquarters in Ramallah, central West Bank.

During the meeting, Shahin discussed with the delegation the latest developments concerning the war in Gaza, according to a ministry statement.

Shahin emphasised the importance of cooperation with international partners, to stop the massacres in Gaza, and build on the international recognitions and court rulings, that affirm the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, said the statement.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in Gaza has risen to 43,341, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

