Pope Francis Calls For Rejecting War As Tool Of Resolving International Disputes
11/3/2024 9:15:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Sunday prayer in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, Pope Francis reiterated his appeal for mediated solutions to the wars afflicting the planet.
This was reported by Vatican News , Ukrinform wrote.
As noted, during the "Angel of the Lord" prayer, in which the Italian charitable organization "Emergency" took part, which denies war as a means of resolving international disputes and recalls Article 11 of the Italian constitution, according to which "Italy shall repudiate war as an instrument of offence against the liberty of other peoples and as a means for settling international disputes," Pope Francis said: "May this principle be applied worldwide: may war be banned and issues be addressed through law and negotiations. Let weapons fall silent, and let dialogue take their place..."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Pope Francis made a call to observe international humanitarian law in armed conflicts and to pray for peace, including in Ukraine.
Photo: Getty Images
