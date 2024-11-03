Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Tajikistan President, Holds Official Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) - the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received on Sunday Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides held official talks between the two countries, where His Highness the Crown Prince headed the Kuwaiti side and the President Rahmon headed the Tajikistan side.

The talks touched on the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and latest regional and global developments.

Acting Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior officials from the Tajikistan government attended the meeting. (end)

