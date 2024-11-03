Biden bites newborns on Halloween

(MENAFN) During a Halloween celebration at the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden was seen engaging in playful antics with young children, which included what some have described as "biting" them. The event, which featured around 8,000 attendees, marked Biden's final Halloween in office before the upcoming presidential election.



As Biden distributed candy to children, he was joined by First Lady Jill Biden, who donned a whimsical full-body panda suit. Videos and images from the event quickly circulated online, showcasing the 81-year-old president’s unique interactions with kids, a theme that has often characterized his public persona.



In one memorable moment, Biden appeared to nibble on the leg of a toddler dressed as a chicken, eliciting giggles from the child as he pretended to eat chicken. He also playfully bit the foot of another child in an ice cream cone costume and pinched the cheek of yet another wearing a blue dress. These moments, captured on camera, have sparked a range of reactions from the public.



While some social media users found Biden's antics endearing and attributed them to his role as a grandfather of seven, others expressed concern and suggested that he should avoid such interactions. This is not the first time Biden's playful demeanor with children has drawn attention; during a trip to Finland last year, he was also caught on camera nibbling on a young child at an airport.



As the Halloween festivities unfolded, Jill Biden contributed to the atmosphere by distributing copies of the children's book "10 Spooky Pumpkins" alongside her husband. The event highlighted the more lighthearted side of Biden’s presidency, though it also reignited discussions about his sometimes unconventional approach to engaging with children.



In the days leading up to the election, moments like these serve as reminders of the personal connection politicians often seek to establish with the public, even as they can lead to mixed interpretations of their behavior.

MENAFN03112024000045015687ID1108845523