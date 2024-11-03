Qatar Foundation's Stars Of Science Igniting Innovation, Entrepreneurship In Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's (QF) unique edutainment show Stars of Science has significantly influenced the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Qatar and the region by providing a for young innovators to showcase their ideas and turn them into prototypes. A leading jury member of Stars of Science, Professor Fouad Mrad, in an interview with The Peninsula highlighted the show's pivotal role in inspiring generations to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said that by providing a dynamic platform for young visionaries to present their groundbreaking ideas, Stars of Science has successfully bridged the gap between scientific research and minimum viable products (MVP), fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Stars of Science - hosted at Qatar Science & Technology Park - is the longest-running invention-focused TV show in the Arab world, has over 16 seasons and 168 Alumni from 18 Arab nationalities.

The show has seen significantly increasing female participation and contributions. The recently concluded Season 16 has seen a record, with 5 out of 7 finalists being women, reflecting a growing recognition of the vital role women play in the STEM fields.

“Alumni from Stars of Science have launched successful startups; we can count around 55 businesses and services, addressing challenges in healthcare, environmental sustainability, and technology consumer products. The show provides adequate funding, professional mentorship, relevant networking, and media exposure, facilitating the market entry of these innovations and contributing to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Prof. Mrad.



“The show has built a robust alumni community that collaborates with incubators and accelerators, science and technology parks, universities, and research institutions. They participate in local, regional, and international forums like Web Summit, health focused WISH, education themed WISE and others. This community of ambassadors disseminates an effective message of scientific and technological discovery towards useful problem solving based on experience. The awareness and educational campaigns deploy TV and most digital media platforms to attract a desperately needed attention to youth activities with relevant innovation and connected education in the region,” he added.

According to Prof. Mrad, the show's structure enables participants to transform novel ideas into prototypes within 12 weeks, and it has led to a variety of technological advances, contributing to the transformation of the region towards knowledge-based development in a diversified economy especially in fields like medical devices and Artificial Intelligence.

Over the years, Stars of Science has recorded more than 25 broadcasters, more than 25 million views across online platforms, over 55 businesses established by alumni, and 168 prototypes. According to Prof. Mrad, the programme's success is measured not only by the immediate outcomes for participants but also by the long-term impact of alumni on their communities and industries.

Female alumni mentor aspiring inventors during casting days, sharing their valuable insights and experiences to inspire the next generation of innovators.

“This includes the commercialization of inventions, contributions to local economies, and the cultivation of a culture of innovation,” he said.

Many past participants have gone on to develop groundbreaking innovations that address real-world challenges, from medical devices and renewable energy solutions to AI applications.

Notable success stories include Khalid Aboujassoum, the first Qatari winner, who founded Else Labs Inc. and created a robot chef that mimics stovetop cooking, Oliver Fleet; Mohammed Al Jefairi's Creativity Makers Center and world's first Islamic decentralised digital bank, Sidra Bank; and Noraldin Al Deri, a Jordanian innovator who secured second place in Stars of Science Season 14, opened the first early intervention centre in Jordan to be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Eiman El Hamad, a young Qatari inventor, developed the Arabic Conversation Fraud Detection programme at Stars of Science, using AI and voice recognition to protect Arabic speakers from scams. She is now a respected researcher and trainer in information security, conducting workshops in Qatar.

According to Prof. Mrad, looking ahead, Stars of Science envisions fostering a sustainable ecosystem for innovation that nurtures young talent and encourages development of solutions to real challenges. And its alumni have become role models for the younger generation, showcasing once again the Arab world's potential for scientific excellence.

“Stars of Science is fully aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in its commitment to digital transformation and fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem. By serving as an accelerator for inventive ideas and entrepreneurship, the show empowers young innovators to develop cutting-edge solutions that contribute to Qatar's knowledge-based economy,” he said.