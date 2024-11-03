Pakistan's Acting President Calls For Adopting Int'l Best Practices To Improve Governance

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan's Acting President, Yousuf Raza Gilani, called for adopting international best practices, focusing on innovation and using the latest technology, to improve governance in Pakistan, said the President House.

While talking to senior management officials, Gilani underscored the need to embrace digital governance, data-driven decision-making, and the use of artificial intelligence, to improve service delivery, according to a statement from the wing of the President House.

The acting president highlighted that, Pakistan faced multiple challenges, including economic issues, high inflation, rising population, unemployment, climate change, and social injustice, adding that, the country's bureaucracy needs to play a proactive and constructive role to help address the challenges.

He emphasised that, Pakistan should be presented internationally as a competitive and forward-thinking nation.

Gilani urged the bureaucracy to build strong networks, both within the government and with external stakeholders, to find sustainable solutions to Pakistan's socio-economic problems.

Civil servants are required to be problem solvers, innovators, and leaders, who can help governments steer the country out of its present socio-economic and governance challenges, he added.

The acting president advised the bureaucrats to adopt a service-oriented attitude, adding that, government service required empathy, humility, and a genuine desire to improve the lives of others.– NNN-APP

