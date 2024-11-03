Nigerian Military Kills Over 187 Suspected Terrorists

(MENAFN- IANS) Abuja, Nov 3 (IANS) More than 187 suspected terrorists were killed and 262 others arrested by the Nigerian military in various anti-terror operations across the country in the past week, local authorities reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 19 suspected terrorists surrendered to between October 23 and October 29 within the theatres of operation, Edward Buba, the spokesman for the Nigerian military, said in a statement sent to Xinhua in the capital city of Abuja on Saturday.

Buba said that the military recorded "a huge success" in its anti-terror operations, noting that Abubakar Ibrahim, a notorious terror suspect also known as Habu Dogo, was arrested in a village in the northwestern state of Sokoto during this period.

Habu Dogo, one of the "most wanted" terror kingpins in the country, had been on the watch list of security agencies in both Nigeria and neighbouring Niger due to "the cross-border nature of his terrorist activities," the military spokesman added.