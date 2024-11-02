Outback Steakhouse Celebrates Its 25Th Anniversary In Hong Kong Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - Outback Steakhouse celebrates its 25th anniversary in Hong Kong. As a token of appreciation to its customers for their support over the years, it is launching five special offers across all the 10 stores.





Themed“A Journey of Flavors, a Sharing of Taste”, the promotional is about a father and son who work together to solve any challenge they face, symbolizing Outback's growth with customers over the years.



Promotional vide



The 5 celebratory promotions include:



Flavor Launch: Discount for selected dishes





November 1 to 14: Enjoy 25% off for selected lobster dishes, including Canadian Lobster Spaghetti with Creamy Tomato Sauce $148 (orginal price: $198) and Mega Canadian Lobster Roll $140 (original price: $188).

November 15 to 30: Half price for the second steak, applicable for all steak dishes in the Daytime Specials and A La Carte menus. Discount will be applied to the lower price steak offer. December 1 to 15: Bushman Bread buy-5-get-1-free. Member's discount can be used at the same time. A six-pack gift box is priced as low as $50.

From now until December 15, two value special dishes, including Aussie Cheese Fries with Beacon and Crispy Fried Chicken Drumette, are priced at $25. With a minimum spend of $200, each table with 1 to 2 guests can order 1 special dish, 3 to 4 guests can order 2 special dishes. For every 2 additional guests can order another additional dish. The offer is available after 5pm everyday.Outback 25th anniversary finale event is tentatively scheduled for mid-December. Details will be announced later.From Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6:30pm, drink combos are up to 41% off, in addition to a variety of snacks and dessert special offers. Outback, Where Cheers Begin!If you join or renew your Prestige Membership between November 8 and December 15, you will receive five bonus coupons in addition to the original membership privileges. The bonus coupons include a free Aussie Cheese Fries with Bacon, a free Chocolate Thunder From Down Under, 50% off for beverage, 25% off for USDA Tomahawk Steak and 25% off for catering service.