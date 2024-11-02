Minor Girl Raped In High-Rise Apartment In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) A minor girl was allegedly raped in a high-rise apartment in Patna's Rajiv Nagar locality on Saturday.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries in her private part, was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where her condition was said to be critical.

Dinesh Kumar Pandey, Deputy Superintendent of (DSP) of the central range, said: "The girl had been sent to the apartment by her mother, reportedly for work. However, after the incident occurred, the victim's mother approached the Shastri Nagar police station, which in turn informed officials at Rajiv Nagar.

"The girl was transported to PMCH by the individual at whose house she was sent to work. Police have seized his car," Pandey said.

Authorities have detained some individuals related to the incident, although their names have not been disclosed. The girl was a resident of the Shastri Nagar area.

"A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been summoned to the apartment to collect evidence, and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be clarified following the medical and forensic reports," Pandey said.

Sources said that the FSL team has collected a baton with blood stains.

Patna police were waiting for the victim to recover to record her statement.

In another incident, a girl, who came to Patna from Mumbai along with her boyfriend, was allegedly gang-raped by him and his friends in a rented accommodation in the Kadam Kuan locality in Patna.

Following her complaint, an FIR was filed at the Kadam Kuan police station on Friday, and the police have since arrested those involved.

The victim in her FIR said that her boyfriend brought her on the pretext of marriage and committed the crime.

Investigations are underway, and details may emerge as authorities look into the claims.