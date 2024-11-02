Top Let Commander Usman Bhai Killed In Srinagar Encounter: IGP Birdi

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said the most wanted LeT Commander Usman Bhai has been killed in a day long fierce gunfight in Khanyar.

Usman was wanted in many militancy related cases, including killing of non-locals and security forces. And also he was involed in killing of Inspector Manzoor, the officer added.

Earlier, a joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and two policemen were also injured in the encounter. They were taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

During the operation, a fire broke out in the house where the terrorists were holed up and thick grey smoke was seen billowing in the sky.

Till this report was being filed, operation in the area was underway. (with GNS inputs)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now