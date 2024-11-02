Shah Rukh Khan Turns 59: Bollywood Comes Together To Celebrate King Khan Kareena, Farah, Others Wish Actor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Romance, is celebrating his 59th birthday today, November 2. is celebrating this special day and has showered the superstar with birthday wishes and blessings. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, popular names from the industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Farah Khan, took to social to greet the actor.

Celebrities who wished on his 59th birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories to wish the . Her post with a photo of 'King Khan' states, "Happy Birthday King.' Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in many blockbuster films , including Ra One, Asoka, Don and the all time favourite Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

A day before SRK's birthday, Karan Johar shared a clip from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on his Instagram story. The video featuring Shah Rukh Khan has the caption,“this post made me smile wide!”

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, who starred as Veronica Lodge in the film The Archies, shared a monochrome picture on her Instagram stories. The collage of pictures features the superstar with his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan .

Gurmeet Choudhary, renowned for his role in Ramayan as Lord Rama, wished the Bollywood superstar through an Instagram post where he shared a throwback photo. The post reads,“Happy Birthday to the one and only @iamsrk Sir! Wishing you an incredible year ahead filled with success, happiness, and health. As a huge fan, I'm constantly inspired by your journey, dedication, and passion. Thank you for everything you bring to the world of cinema!”

Farah Khan, the filmmaker, choreographer and SRK's close friend, shared a string of old pictures on this occasion to wish the actor,“tons of happy memories and lots more to make.” Fondly remembering the good times with the actor, Farah Khan shared a gamut of photographs featuring the“Badshah” of Bollywood. Farah and Shah Rukh's joint ventures range from“Main Hoon Na”,“Om Shanti Om” to“Happy New Year.”

Sayani Gupta, who starred in Second Marriage Dot Com, in a post on Instagram stated,“You will always have my heart. Happiest always around you! I ❤️ You. Happy happy @iamsrk Grateful to the Universe for gifting us You.”

Kamal Haasan, actor and film director, in a post on X (formerly Twitter stated,“Happy Birthday my friend @iamsrk. You've lived with dignity and charm, always wearing a smile that could still a nation. May you continue to light up screens and hearts alike!”