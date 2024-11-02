Poll indicates that support for recent UK Premier collapses

(MENAFN) Keir Starmer has experienced the steepest decline in approval ratings of any British prime in modern history, according to a recent poll. His current popularity has dwindled to a level lower than that of his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, at the time of Sunak’s resignation in July.



Starmer ascended to power in July after the Labour Party secured a decisive general election victory. In an effort to steer the party away from the leftist policies associated with former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer pledged to reposition Labour towards the centrist ideals of Tony Blair. He promised “good government, national security, secure borders, and economic stability.”



However, in less than four months since taking office, Starmer’s approval rating has plummeted from a post-election high of +11 to a stark low of -38, as revealed in a survey conducted by More in Common, which sampled 1,012 adults. This unprecedented 49-point drop has been highlighted as a significant political development, with More in Common Director Luke Tryl describing it as "unprecedented" in the context of modern British politics.



The poll indicates that Starmer is now less popular than Rishi Sunak was when the latter resigned as both prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party after his government suffered a substantial defeat in July's election. At that time, Sunak's approval rating stood at -37, while Starmer's current rating has now dropped to -31.



For perspective, Tony Blair enjoyed a commanding +60 approval rating following Labour's sweeping victory in the 1997 election, a high that took three years to diminish into negative territory. The stark contrast in Starmer’s current standing reflects growing discontent and challenges he faces in his early leadership, raising questions about the future of Labour under his stewardship. As the political landscape shifts, Starmer will need to address the concerns of the electorate if he hopes to reverse this troubling trend.

