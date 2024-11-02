(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image Shows Scale of Devastation in Lebanon.

Lebanon's of announced that at least 52 people were killed in Israeli in eastern Lebanon.

The ministry released a statement indicating that these airstrikes took place on Friday, November 1, targeting areas in eastern Lebanon.

According to Lebanese health officials, 52 people lost their lives, and another 72 were in the attacks.

Israeli on Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon continue, even as efforts for a ceasefire are underway.

Meanwhile, health officials in Gaza recently reported that approximately 60 people were killed in Israeli strikes in areas like Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat Camp, and the Zuweida settlement in central and southern Gaza.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that the death toll in Lebanon since the start of Israeli attacks has exceeded 1,700.

Devastating airstrike by Israeli forces.

The escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began in October of last year, has raised concerns over heightened tensions in the Middle East and humanitarian crises in war-torn regions.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, at least 1.3 million people have been displaced in Lebanon since Israeli attacks began.

The ongoing violence underscores the urgent need for humanitarian intervention to protect civilians and address the widespread displacement crisis in the region.

Collaborative international efforts toward peace are essential to mitigate further loss of life and prevent an escalating humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon and surrounding areas.

Buildings destroyed in Monday's attacks in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

