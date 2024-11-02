US News: Social Security Beneficiaries To Get Two Nov SSI Payments. Check Full Schedule Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

November SSI payments: Beneficiaries of social security schemes in the US will get three checks in the month of November.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a welfare measure that provides payments to people with limited income and resources on a monthly basis. This program is administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The reason to get three November SSI payments is due to an oddity in the calender.

The beneficiaries will receive the first November SSI payment on November 1. According to the Social Security Administration schedule, the second payment will be received on Wednesday, November 27.





On November 29, the beneficiaries will receive the December SSI payment, making it three November SSI payments. Since December 1 is a Sunday, the beneficiaries will receive SSI two earlier.

SSI Payments in 2025

The recipients will get the first SSI payment for 2025 on December 31, 2024 as January 1 is a holiday on account of New Year's Day, a federal holiday.

Similarly, the beneficiaries will receive February SSI payments on January 31 and March SSI payments on February 2025. Hence, the beneficiaries will not receive any SSI payments in March.





In May, the recipients will get two SSI payments on May 1 for the month of May and May 30 for the month of June, according to the calendar. Therefore, no SSI payments will be disbursed in June. In August too, beneficiaries will receive two SSI payments for August and September on August 1 and 29 respectively. Hence, no SSI payments will be provided in September.







Friday, November 1, 2024 ( for November)

Friday, November 29, 2024 (December)

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 (January)

Friday, January 31, 2025 (February)

Friday, February 28, 2025 (March)

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 (April)

Thursday, May 1, 2025 (May)

Friday, May 30, 2025 (June)

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (July)

Friday, August 1, 2025 (August)

Friday, August 30, 2025 (September)

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (October)

Friday, October 31, 2025 (November)

Monday, December 1, 2025 (December) Wednesday, December 31, 2025 (January)

