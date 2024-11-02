Swati Maliwal Throws 'Polluted Water' Outside CM Atishi's Residence: 'Will Delhi Drink This?, I Will Bring Tanker If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday threw 'polluted water' outside the residence of Delhi Chief Atishi , claiming that the same water is being supplied to the people of the national capital.

The development comes days after AAP alleged that Delhi is grappling with severe water shortage due to alarmingly high ammonia contamination in the Yamuna river, primarily attributed to industrial waste from Haryana.

Swati Maliwal said that the people of Sagarpur, Dwarka had called her, and the situation there is very bad.

“I went to a house and black water was being supplied there. I filled that black water in a bottle and I brought that water here, at the Chief Minister's residence,” added the AAP MP.

Stating that since 2015 they have been hearing that next year everything will be fine, Maliwal added,“They have no shame. Will Delhi drink this?”

The former DCW chairperson has also warned Chief Minister that the water she brought was just a sample and if she does not fix the water supply of the entire Delhi within fifteen days, she will bring a whole tanker full of such water.

"I am leaving this water for her. She can bathe with this water, drink this water or purify her sins. Chhath Puja is coming. Today it is Govardhan Puja, yesterday it was Diwali and this is the condition of Delhi. Who can stay alive after drinking this water? The Chief Minister is also the Water Minister. Is her job just to make fun by holding ten press conferences every day?," quipped Maliwal.





Last week, AAP had claimed that supply in the national capital is being disrupted as the water treatment plants (WTPs) at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi were struggling to cope with the ammonia content in the Yamuna's raw water.