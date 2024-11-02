Media reports mass industrial demonstrations starting in Germany

(MENAFN) In a significant move to advocate for better wages, the German trade union IG Metall initiated strikes on Tuesday in the metal and electrical industries. This action is driven by increasing concerns over the health of Germany's manufacturing sector, the largest in the European Union.



Reports from German media, including the tabloid Bild, indicate that workers began their walkout during the night shift, notably at Volkswagen’s plant in Osnabruck. Many employees at the facility are apprehensive about potential closures, leading to heightened tensions among the workforce. In Hanover, around 200 employees from battery manufacturer Clarios joined the strike, demonstrating with torches and union flags.



The strike action has spread further in Lower Saxony, where approximately 400 workers at companies including Jensen GmbH, KSM Castings Group, Robert Bosch, Waggonbau Graaff, and ZF CV Systems Hannover have ceased operations. Protests are also anticipated at BMW and Audi facilities in Bavaria, with a nationwide halt in work planned for the day.



Thorsten Groger, IG Metall’s negotiator and district manager, expressed the union’s frustration, stating, “The fact that production lines are now at a standstill and offices are empty is the responsibility of the employers,” as reported by Deutsche Welle.



IG Metall is demanding a 7% wage increase in response to soaring inflation, a figure that significantly exceeds the 3.6% raise proposed by employers’ associations over a span of 27 months. Employers have labeled these demands as unrealistic amid the current economic climate.

