Tajikistan's Amb. Praises Relations With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Nasser Al-Khamri

KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Dean of the Corps and Tajikistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda said that the relationship between his country and Kuwait has gained special importance amid increasing tensions and challenges the world is facing.

In an interview with KUNA on Saturday on the occasion of the official visit of Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon to Kuwait, Ambassador Zubaydzoda said that Tajikistan and Kuwait are peace-loving countries and that the visit would reflect the strength of the relationship between them.

He added that during the visit, President Rahmon would discuss with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the latest developments and security threats in the region.

He said that the meeting would also discuss the ongoing aggression launched by the Israeli occupation and its crimes against the innocent children and women in Gaza and Lebanon.

He pointed out that the official visit to Kuwait came after President Rahmon's participation in the expanded meeting of the BRICS group and amid the increasing escalation of the conflict in the region and the danger of an all-out war.

Zubaydzoda went on saying that President Rahmon stressed, in his speech at the expanded meeting of the BRICS group, the necessity of stopping the aggression, implementing the Security Council resolutions and establishing a viable Palestinian state.

He said that Kuwait and Tajikistan enjoy a solid foundation for cooperation, pointing out that the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

He noted that the two countries had previously signed cooperation agreements in the fields of education, culture, agriculture and in combating terrorism, pointing out broadening cooperation to include tourism, energy and water sectors.

The ambassador stressed the efforts to secure and facilitate the arrival of tourists from Kuwait to Tajikistan, expressing his hope to increase trade exchange and labor.

Regarding cultural exchange between the two countries, he said that there is much in common in culture and history between Kuwait and Tajikistan, expressing his hope for the activation of the translation movement and the exchange of literary and student delegations.

Ambassoder Zubaydzoda concluded by praising Kuwait's great services in the field of Arab cultural work, pointing out that Tajikistan can benefit from Kuwait's experience in spreading knowledge and culture that supports efforts to combat terrorism. (end)

