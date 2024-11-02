Zelensky privately demands Tomahawk missiles from US

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a covert request to the United States for Tomahawk missiles, which possess a significantly greater range than any Western-made weaponry previously supplied to Ukraine. This information was revealed by the New York Times on Tuesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. However, it appears that the transfer of such advanced weaponry is highly unlikely.



An unnamed senior U.S. official indicated that this request was part of a confidential clause within Zelensky's "victory plan," which he presented to the Ukrainian parliament earlier this month. This plan encompasses several ambitious proposals, including an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and the removal of restrictions on the use of foreign-made long-range weapons for strikes against Russia.



In addition to the Tomahawk missiles, Zelensky is advocating for a “non-nuclear deterrence package” to be stationed in Ukraine to bolster its defense against Russian aggression. The Tomahawk missiles, capable of striking targets up to 1,500 miles (approximately 2,400 kilometers) away, could potentially reach locations as far as the Urals in Russia. In contrast, the ATACMS missiles that Ukraine has received from the U.S. have a much more limited range of 300 kilometers.



Sources from the New York Times characterized the request for Tomahawk missiles as “totally unfeasible.” They noted that Ukraine has struggled to present a convincing rationale to Washington regarding the intended use of these long-range weapons. Additionally, Ukrainian officials reportedly provided the U.S. with a target list that far exceeds the number of missiles the U.S. could feasibly supply without compromising its military commitments in the Middle East and Asia.

