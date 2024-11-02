Shah Rukh Khan's 'Cameo' In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Amuses Netizens It's Not What You Think

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The audience who went to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 expecting ghosts and giggles were in for a surprise when they saw Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie.

But it was not just any cameo; it was a parody cameo of a hilarious take on Shah Rukh Khan's vigilante from 'Jawan'.

In a scene that captured the attention of social media, Kartik Aaryan's character 'Rooh Baba' was seen squaring off with a lookalike of SRK's bandaged, revenge-thirsty anti-hero from Jawan.

| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Stree 2: Who's winning the battle of horror comedy?

The scene was completed with slow-motion struts and SRK's signature one-liner but with a comic twist.

'Jawan' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Watch the cameo here:| 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' review: Twice the Manjulikas but half the fun Here's how the netizens reacted:

Netizens had a mixed reaction to the parody cameo of SRK's Jawan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While some found it hilarious, some thought that it was a cringe move.

“Jawan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 what a scene. Enjoyed it,” a user said.

“The main paisa vasool scene.. i literally fell off my seat laughing. (The worth the money kinda scene. I literally fell off my seat laughing),” said another user.

“This Spoof just got Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 5 tickets from my family!!!” one user said.

| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BO Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy earns ₹36 crore

“Red chillies vfx cooked here,” another user said referring to SRK's Red Chillies production house.

However, there were a few users who didn't enjoy the cameo and found it“cringe”.

“This feels so cringe no lie,” a user said.

“WTF!! Ye kya tha? Ye sasta mummy kaha se aya,” said another user.

Another user added,“Never thought Bhool Bhoolaiya would become a spoof comedy.”

| Did Saudi Arabia, Singapore 'ban' release of Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Salman Khan cameo in Singham Again

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 decided to go ahead with the parody cameo, Singham Again had Salman Khan's special cameo as Chulbul Pandey from the 'Dabangg' series.

Salman's cameo in Singham Again builds on his iconic image, fitting into Shetty's high-octane“cop universe”, whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 takes a humorous approach, giving audiences a tongue-in-cheek nod to Bollywood's action-heavy style.