Actor Joju George May Face Trouble Over Alleged Threat To Film Reviewer

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (IANS) Joju George has now run into trouble after a critic alleged that he was threatened over a review of his directional debut "Pani", currently running to packed houses.

George was understood to be upset over the views of Adarsh who is a research student and is a film buff too.

"I expressed my views about the film of George and I only used the provisions available to any Indian under the freedom of expression. But what I got in return was threats from the actor," said Adarsh, standing firm that there was nothing wrong with what he said.

"If the actor sticks to the so-called wrong that I did, a case will come against me, but what he fails to understand is the wrong that he did by levelling threats... he did a criminal offence and he could well run into bigger trouble," Adarsh added.

The audio clip in which George allegedly threatened Adarsh has now turned viral and sensing trouble, the actor said that he accepts that it was his only.

"I wish things should be taken in the right manner. In this film of mine, there has been a big investment on my part and in the first few days of its release there was a lot of negative publicity and it deeply hurt all of us," he said.

The film is an action thriller, in which George also plays the lead role. Incidentally, this is not the first time George has run into trouble. In 2021, his car was vandalised allegedly by Congress workers after he protested a road blockade organised by the party against rising fuel prices in Kochi.

In typical 'filmi' style, George came out of his car and expressed his ire against the Congress workers, saying that they were doing a wrong thing as there were many who were caught up in the jam.

George, 47, started donning the grease paint in 1995 and has slowly and steadily become a sought-after actor now.