Implementing Shakti Free Travel Scheme Difficult, But Won’T Stop It: Karnataka Transport Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) Amid the ongoing row over potentially halting Karnataka's guarantee schemes, Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday admitted that while continuing the Shakti free scheme for women poses challenges, the scheme will not be stopped under any circumstances.

Addressing here, Ramalinga Reddy noted that the Transport Department is facing difficulties in sustaining the free travel scheme for women.

"But we will not stop the scheme at any cost. We will continue it," he asserted.

Unlike the Ann Bhagya free rice scheme, which is limited to those with BPL (Below Poverty Line) cards and requires bank accounts to receive Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), the Shakti scheme benefits all women, allowing them free travel on RTC (Road Transport Corporation) buses. This broader eligibility for women has created additional challenges for the department in maintaining the programme, the Minister said.

"However, this scheme won't be stopped," he reiterated.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar's statement about reviewing the Shakti scheme has sparked controversy not only within Karnataka but also nationally. With assembly elections approaching in Maharashtra and by-elections in various states, the Congress quickly clarified that these guarantee schemes will not be halted under any circumstances.

Attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a government that is stable, progress-oriented and action-driven. There is a growing realization across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot. The people of India want development and progress, not the same old fake promises of Congress!"

Other BJP leaders also attacked the Congress over its volte-face over its flagship guarantees, prompting a strong response from Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Sukhu.

Hours after Prime Minister Modi slammed the Congress over "unfulfilled" poll promises, Kharge hit back, saying 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is "a cruel joke" on 140 crore Indians.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote:“Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your Govt! Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you had also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road map for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!|