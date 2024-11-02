Hajipur's Famous Bananas Hit Hard By Calamity, Shortage Expected During Chhath Puja

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Hajipur's bananas, renowned for their unique taste and long shelf life have seen a drastic reduction in production due to recent adverse weather conditions which may lead to a shortage during Chhath puja.

Known for their freshness, these bananas are packed with benefits, including iron and folic acid.

Despite the extensive cultivation of over 30,000 acres, only 10 per cent of the demand can be met locally during the Chhath Puja festival, leaving Bihar to source the remaining 90 per cent from outside.

Shoppers from across Bihar flock to Hajipur's markets specifically for these bananas, but many are deceived, as non-local bananas are sometimes passed off as the special variety.

As Chhath Puja approaches, the demand for Hajipur's bananas is particularly high due to their quality and taste. However, the recent crop damage has left farmers in despair, and devotees may struggle to secure these bananas for their rituals.

Naresh Kumar, a farmer, shared with IANS, "Just before we could begin cultivating, our banana crops were damaged by lightning, heavy rain, and extreme weather. Demand spikes during Chhath Puja and Hajipur bananas are well-known for their taste and health benefits. We hope to salvage a few and bring them to the market for Chhath Puja."

Bihari Prasad, who has been farming bananas for over 50 years, added, "The banana situation this year is disastrous. Storms and rains devastated our fields, and without a proper supply, we are facing huge losses. We hope the government will step in to help, but we are uncertain."

The unseasonal rain and lightning struck just before cultivation for Chhath Puja, causing the farmers significant losses.

Another farmer echoed these sentiments, saying, "The storms have damaged the bananas, and with Chhath Puja coming up, demand is incredibly high. Our financial stability depends on banana farming, and the destruction has hit us hard. So far, there has been no response from the government, but this issue needs urgent attention."

As Bihar gears up for Chhath Puja, which is on November 7-8 the shortage of Hajipur's bananas has left both farmers and devotees anxious, with hopes pinned on government support to ease the losses faced by these farmers.