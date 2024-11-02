Formula 1: Ollie Bearman Steps In For Unwell Magnussen, Set To Race Full Weekend At Brazil GP

(MENAFN- IANS) Sao Paulo, Nov 2 (IANS) In a last-minute change at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Haas has confirmed that Ollie Bearman will race in place of Kevin Magnussen, who will not return for the remainder of the weekend due to illness.

Magnussen's withdrawal was announced shortly before Friday's action at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, with Bearman called in to substitute for practice, Sprint Qualifying, and the Sprint race on Saturday. Following a second announcement after the Sprint Qualifying session, Haas stated Bearman would continue to race for the team in both Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's Grand Prix.

"MoneyGram Haas F1 Team can confirm that Kevin Magnussen will not compete in the São Paulo Grand Prix and Oliver Bearman will race for the team for the remainder of the weekend," read the official statement from Haas F1.

This marks Bearman's third stand-in appearance this season, having previously raced for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia when Carlos Sainz fell ill and for Haas in Azerbaijan after Magnussen received a one-race ban.

Despite the short notice, Bearman delivered a strong performance on Saturday, advancing to SQ3 in Sprint Qualifying and outperforming teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who qualified P12. While a small error left Bearman without a timed lap in SQ3, he still managed to secure P10 on the grid for the Sprint, a position he was thrilled to claim.

The young British driver's appearance in Brazil adds to his busy racing schedule, as he prepares for a full-time debut with Haas in Formula 1 next year alongside Esteban Ocon. In the meantime, Bearman will finish out his Formula 2 season with PREMA Racing, balancing his role as Haas' stand-in driver with his F2 commitments.