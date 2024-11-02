Pramod Tiwari Says BJP's Unfulfilled Promises Could 'Score A Century'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) leader Pramod Tiwari on Saturday criticised Prime Narendra Modi's recent remarks that the Congress doesn't follow through on its promises, stating that he could count at least a hundred unfulfilled promises of the BJP.

Responding to PM Modi's post on social X, where he accused the Congress of making "fake promises," the senior leader highlighted the achievements of the grand old party over the years and questioned the fulfilment of the BJP's own promises.

The Congress leader remarked, "Diwali is a festival of light overcoming darkness, and truth triumphing over lies. You could have at least spared Diwali. While the country is celebrating, you made an unfortunate comment that the Congress doesn't follow through on what it promises."

"The Congress promised to fight for the country's Independence and we delivered. We abolished the zamindari system, nationalised banks, and launched multiple farmer welfare schemes," he added.

The Congress leader also listed out some of the BJP's past poll promises, saying, "Has every citizen received the promised Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts? That was your pledge. Have two crore jobs been created each year? You promised petrol would be Rs 25 per litre, now it's over Rs 100. You said 'achhe din (good days)' would come, but where are they? And where is the double income promised to farmers?"

Accusing the BJP of neglecting the poor in favour of "filling the coffers of big corporations," the Congress leader added, "If I start listing unkept promises from your party, I'll score a century."

Addressing the border situation with China, he continued, "You once said, 'No one has entered our territory,' yet now we hear about deals and mutual withdrawals from your own ministers. At least spare Diwali from such rhetoric."

On Friday, PM Modi took to X to criticise the Congress, saying, "The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy, but implementing them is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to people, which they also know they will never deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people! FakePromisesOfCongress."